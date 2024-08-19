The swimming pools and aquatic area (including the steam room, hot tub and changerooms) will be closed from Monday, Aug. 26, until Sunday, Sept. 8. The gymnasium and gym changerooms will be closed Sept. 3 - 8. No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time. All spaces are expected to reopen for regular facility hours on Monday, September 9.

PRC monthly pass holders with active memberships will be able to use the pool facilities at H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre (4075 Gordon Drive) during the PRC maintenance closure (not including Visit Passes, access program passes or Rec & Ride Passes). Parkinson Recreation Centre monthly pass holders will also have the missed time due to the closure added to their passes automatically (excludes Access Passes and Rec & Ride passes).

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility. We thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

For more information about the closure or Parkinson Recreation Centre, contact 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/PRC. To find fall programs and activities in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.