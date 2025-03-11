Negotiations toward establishing the proposed national park reserve continue. This is a partnership between Parks Canada, the Government of British Columbia and the syilx Okanagan Nation. The syilx Okanagan Nation is represented in this process by the Osoyoos Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

What is happening with the proposed national park reserve?

The Tripartite Steering Committee (TSC) oversees the proposed national park reserve process. The TSC is made up of representatives from all the partner organizations.

The partners continue to meet regularly and are working on an establishment agreement. This agreement outlines how they will create and manage the proposed national park reserve together.

If the proposed national park reserve is created, only provincial Crown land would be transferred to Parks Canada from the Government of British Columbia. Private lands would only ever be acquired on a willing seller-wiling buyer basis. Parks Canada would have no jurisdiction over private lands.

Cattle grazing

If the proposed national park reserve is created, cattle grazing will continue.

The partners are reviewing existing information about cattle grazing in the area. They are developing recommendations on how grazing would be managed in a national park reserve scenario. A provincial Range Policy Specialist is supporting this work.

Feedback from the ranching community is helping to inform the recommendations. The partners will continue to engage with the ranching community as this work progresses. The goal is to provide tenure holders with stability and clarity on grazing.

Update on small changes to the proposed boundary

The proposed boundary:

•includes 273 square kilometres of lands (see attached map)

•was shared widely during the public consultation (2018-2019)

•has remained largely the same since the 2018-2019 public consultations

•is significantly smaller than the first proposals made in the early 2000’s

Osoyoos Wildlife Federation firearms range – removed from the proposed boundary

In 2018, the Osoyoos Wildlife Federation (OWF) requested that its firearms range be removed from the proposed boundary. The firearms range is on Crown lands licensed to the OWF.

The TSC supported this request. The firearms range has been removed from the proposed boundary.

Osoyoos West Bench – retained in the proposed boundary

In 2020, the Town of Osoyoos requested a portion of provincial Crown land in the Osoyoos West Bench area be removed from the proposed boundary. After careful consideration and dialogue, the Town of Osoyoos and the TSC agreed in 2024 that the area should remain in the proposed boundary.

The West Bench is a culturally and ecologically important area. A large number of species at risk live in this area, and it helps connect other areas of important habitat.

The TSC deeply values its strong working relationship with the Town of Osoyoos.

Other boundary change requests

Other requests for small boundary changes received between 2018 and 2020 continue to be actively discussed.

Upcoming meetings with elected officials

Parks Canada recently sent out invitations to meet with local elected officials. This will include officials from local towns/cities and the Regional District. These meetings are a chance for officials to:

•receive an update on the proposed national park reserve

•share information with Parks Canada, and vice versa

•share questions and advice from local communities

Parks Canada will continue to reach out to elected officials as the establishment process continues.

Roads Analysis

The partners are working to identify all roads and trails within the proposed boundary. This is an information gathering exercise only.

The Osoyoos Indian Band and Forsite Consultants are leading this project. Parks Canada selected them as the successful contractors through a competitive bidding process. The project is occurring in collaboration with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band. A summary of key results will be shared publicly once available.

If the proposed national park reserve is established, there will be no toll roads.

More information on the proposed national park reserve

• parks.canada.ca/pn-np/cnpn-cnnp/okanagan

• southokanagansud@pc.gc.ca

• letstalksouthokanagansimilkameen.ca/Okanagan

• 1-833-837-7535