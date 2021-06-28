Beginning Tuesday, March 11 until Friday, March 14, Bernard Avenue will be closed between Burtch Road and Elm Street.

The closure is required to support the connection of a water service and sanitary service to existing infrastructure. Work will include asphalt removal, trenching, pipe/manhole installation, backfilling and paving.

Residents will be allowed access to their properties and a marked detour route via Highway 97, between Gordon Ave. and Burtch Rd., will be set-up.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents while road work is underway.

Work is expected to be completed and the road reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14.