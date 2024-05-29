Portions of 30th Avenue will be temporarily closed next week for major reconstruction of sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, the portion of 30th Avenue between 32nd and 30th Street will be closed to through traffic; while 30th Avenue between 30th and 29th Streets will be closed to eastbound traffic. Work for this project is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 (please see map below).

Please note, an early morning start at 5:00 a.m. will be required on Tuesday, June 4.

Some delays should be expected for motorists; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Access to area businesses and residences will remain open during construction. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

For the safety of workers and public, please obey all detour and traffic control signage and slow down in the area.