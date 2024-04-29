The Regional District of North Okanagan will be conducting investigative work on the site of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre at 31st Avenue Parking lot on May 2 and 3, 2024.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be conducting investigative work on the site of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre at 31st Avenue Parking lot on May 2 and 3, 2024.

Please be advised that the daily/hourly section on the south end of the parking lot will be closed for both days. See the yellow highlighted section of the map, below. The monthly paid parking stalls will be unaffected by this work.

If possible, please consider an alternative mode of transportation for these days. For a list of alternative parking options visit: downtownvernon.com/parking. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.