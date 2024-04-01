Motorists area advised that starting next week, temporary detours will be required for portions of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street, while crews begin setting up for work on a major reconstruction project.

The project work will include the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk pavement.

Then, starting as early as 7:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 32nd Avenue between 37Th Street and 30th Avenue will be closed to through traffic. As well, a portion of 38th Street between 32nd and 30th Avenues will be closed to through traffic.

Detour routes are available along 37th Street and 30th Avenue. (Please see map below).

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area, however, there will be times when on street parking is not available.

Please slow down if traveling near the area and obey all traffic control signage. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this major infrastructure project is being completed.

The 32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction Project is part of City Council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the City provides. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on this, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, please visit the City’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.