A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is scheduled to begin next week, between 20th and 18th Street.

The work includes the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk pavement.

Construction will begin as soon as Monday, March 11, and is expected to continue until Summer 2024. The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction. Detour routes are available to the north and south on 37th Avenue and 25th Avenue (please see map below).

Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Please slow down if traveling near the area and obey all traffic control signage. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this major infrastructure project is being completed.

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of Council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the City provides. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, please visit at vernon.ca/capitalworks.