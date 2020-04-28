The Valley First New York New Year’s Eve celebration is bringing live entertainment and activities for all-ages to Stuart Park on Tuesday, Dec. 31

The event will run from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., culminating with a fireworks display taking place at 9 p.m.. For complete event details, visit festivalskelowna.com.

To accommodate the event, select parking restrictions will be in effect along Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m..

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.