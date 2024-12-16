The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is inviting residents to participate in a survey to provide valuable feedback on accessibility within the North Okanagan.

Through the Accessible British Columbia Act, the RDNO is developing an Accessibility Plan that will identify barriers to accessibility and inclusion experienced by members of the public in the region. The survey is intended to identify difficulties in the physical environment, circulation of information and communications, or the delivery of local government programs and services. In addition to the RDNO Electoral Areas, all North Okanagan member municipalities are participating in the administration of this survey, including the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, City of Enderby, City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, and Village of Lumby.

In June 2023, a public callout was made for members to join a North Okanagan Accessibility Committee. This committee was established to help guide input on accessibility needs and provide feedback in developing the public survey and future Accessibility Plan. It is currently made up of four individuals with diverse backgrounds and accessibility-related experiences who provide valuable knowledge and insight into the plan's development. There is also one staff representative from the RDNO.

“This committee is an invaluable way to get feedback from a dedicated group of people who can share their lived experiences of navigating our communities,” said Shirley Fowler, Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors. “We are hopeful for a strong response to the survey so we can move the development of this Plan forward in the most informed way possible. We want to ensure we have the knowledge to address as many accessibility concerns throughout the North Okanagan as we can”.

The public survey will be open from December 16, 2024, to January 31, 2025. In order to ensure the survey is readily available, there are various ways to access it, including:

Online at https://www.rdno.ca/accessibility

Download a printable/fillable version here

Pick up a copy at RDNO office (9848 Aberdeen Road), or your local municipality office

Those who require an alternate method to participate in this survey other than the one identified above are encouraged to contact accessibility@rdno.ca.