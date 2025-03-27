The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is excited to announce that the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby will have its metal roof and a portion of the building cladding replaced, with construction equipment starting to arrive by April 1, 2025.

Since 1967, the Pat Duke Memorial Arena has provided the communities of Lumby, Cherryville, and Electoral Area D with ice time for various users, including minor hockey, figure skating, ringette, and leisure ice. In 2020, the building underwent expansion upgrades that included additional change rooms, a viewing area, and reinforcement of the structure to extend its life.

“We are thrilled to see these improvements for such a valued community venue,” stated Rick Fairbairn, Chair of the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee. “It will not only enhance the building's operations but also ensure that it remains a safe and welcoming place for all residents and visitors.”

The existing roof structure is over 50 years old. Many emergency repairs have been made, but despite best efforts, persistent leaks have brought a level of maintenance that is not sustainable long-term. The RDNO has now awarded the construction contract to United Roofing BC Inc.

“This arena has been a cornerstone of our community for over five decades, and these improvements are essential for its long-term sustainability”, said Kevin Acton, Mayor of the Village of Lumby. “The community relies on the Pat Duke Memorial Arena to bring them together through recreation, and we are looking forward to seeing that continue for many, many years.”

The total project budget is $1.74 million, with $750,000 from the Province of BC’s Growing Communities Fund, $190,000 from RDNO reserves, and $800,000 from other grant funding. Construction is expected to take several months, with a target completion date of August 1, 2025. Residents are advised that construction will affect select community events over the summer, and the community’s patience and understanding are appreciated as these much-needed improvements are made.

To enhance the project, the Regional District has also been working with the Lumby Men’s Shed to develop a new wood-constructed sign for the building that will be installed once the work is completed. For more information on the Pat Duke Arena and its services, please visit www.rdno.ca/patdukearena.