Clay comes to Pathways with four decades of communications leadership experience under his belt in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. He has served organizations across Canada and moved to the Okanagan from Edmonton, Alberta two years ago.

Pathways Abilities Society is excited to announce that Alan Clay has been appointed the new Executive Director of the organization, effective October 1, 2024.

Clay’s appointment follows the recent retirement of long-standing Executive Director Charisse Daley, whose leadership and vision has set Pathways on a course to be able to continue providing services long into the future.

“Charisse has played a crucial role in our organization’s journey, and we are grateful for her contributions,” says Board President Mark Reinelt. “Under Charisse’s leadership, Pathways has become a leader in our industry, and her vision has set Pathways Abilities Society on a course to be able to continue providing services long into the future.”

Reinelt says the national search for a new executive director was exhaustive.

“In recruiting Alan, we’ve found someone with a strong vision and a proven track record of success,” says Reinelt. “We’re confident Alan brings the right level of professionalism, vision and enthusiasm to our Society and we’re excited for the future under his leadership.”

In addition to his professional background in communications, public affairs and government relations, Clay has also served on various social service boards in Ontario and British Columbia, including The Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton; Goodwill, The Amity Group of Hamilton/Burlington & Oakville; the John Howard Society of Hamilton and, the John Howard Society of Okanagan Kootenay; The Child Development Centre of Fort St. John; and the Senate of the University of Northern British Columbia.

With a master’s degree in professional communication and a passion for politics and current events, Clay brings unique perspectives and a depth of experience and skillsets to his new position with Pathways, says Reinelt.

Since relocating to the Okanagan in 2023, Clay continued to run his own public relations company, providing counsel to not-for-profit organizations and governments at the municipal, provincial and national level.

“When the opportunity to join Pathways presented itself, I immediately recognized and appreciated the unique and important role the Society has played in this community for more than 70 years,” says Clay. “It’s exciting to now be on board and be in a position to lead such a dedicated and passionate team and build on the long-standing legacy Pathways has developed throughout the Okanagan.”

For more information on Pathways’ new Executive Director appointment or on Pathways Abilities Society in general, visit www.pathwayskelowna.ca.