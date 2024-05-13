City of Vernon contractors will begin crack sealing roads Today (Monday, May 13, 2024).
The primary focus of sealing activities this year will be in the north end of the Vernon as well as parts of Silver Star Road and the Foothills. The sealing program is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.
Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and work zones, and obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.