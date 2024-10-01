Former BC United candidate turned Independant Pavneet Singh announced Friday (September 27, 2024) he is withdrawing his campaign for MLA in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Below is the annoucement released by Singh:

“After careful consideration, speaking with my family and team, I decided to end my campaign in the upcoming provincial election. It was a difficult decision, after contesting and winning a nomination and raising money for BC United, and working so hard with my team to run a successful election campaign.

A very special thanks to my loyal team. They were beside me from day 1 and I can’t say enough about how much I value and appreciate them.

Thank-you as well to MLA’s Norm Letnick, Ben Stewart and Renee Merrifield for their mentorship and support. I would also like to acknowledge the Mayor of Coldstream, Ruth Hoyte, Al Gatzke, former Member of Parliament Darrel Stinson, the Firefighter’s and the farming community for their support and advice.

I have met many wonderful people through this process — many of whom shared their personal stories with me. They told me how difficult life has become after 8 years of David Eby and the BC NDP. We need a new government that understands the needs of the wonderful people that live here in Kelowna - Lake Country - Coldstream. Unfortunately, my continued candidacy may have caused a split in the vote and made it possible for the NDP candidate to win.

It is for this reason, I am throwing my support behind Tara Armstrong, the Conservative Party of BC candidate for Kelowna - Lake Country - Coldstream. I am hopeful that she is able to act on the initiatives I would have, like a making sure Rutland gets a new middle school.

I also wish my fellow unaffiliated candidates in the other Okanagan ridings every success.

BC needs a government that puts people first and addresses the many issues facing us. Crime and chaos on our streets, a healthcare system that is near the breaking point, a housing crisis that sees the dream of home ownership slipping away, and a record deficit with no action or results to show for it.

Make sure you are registered and please go vote on October 19th!”