For the fourth consecutive season, and fifth time in history, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada’s elite Cup Series will buck into Kelowna, British Columbia, holding the PBR Okanagan Challenge at Prospera Place on July 17, 2025.

PBR Canada’s Cup Series, which set tour attendance records in nine cities in 2024, regularly features Canada’s best riders alongside some of the organization’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the nation. The PBR Okanagan Challenge will have added significance as the lone PBR Canada Cup Series event in British Columbia during the 2025 individual season.

For one night only, fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the unpredictable, action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 1,800-pound opponents born to buck.

The PBR Okanagan Challenge will mark the sixth event of the 2025 regular season for PBR Canada’s premier Cup Series.

When the Cup Series last travelled to Kelowna in July 2024, Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) rode supreme, delivering a perfect 2-for-2 performance to win the tour stop inside Prospera Place.

Parsonage first put points on the board in Round 1, covering Lost Creek (Vold Rodeo/R Saga Ranch) for 84.5 points to tie for the top score. The reserved Saskatchewan man then clinched the event win in the championship round as he bested McGregor (Vold Rodeo) for 81.5 points and collected 120.5 points in the race for the 2024 PBR Canada Championship,

Courtesy of the win in Kelowna, Parsonage rose from No. 9 to No. 4 in the standings, propelled within 568.34 points of the top spot. As the season continued, Parsonage’s championship push was cut short due to injury, and he concluded 2024 ranked No. 9 in Canada.

Other past PBR Canada Cup Series event winners in Kelowna are: Wyatt Gleeson (2023 – Sundre, Alberta); Brock Radford (2022 – De Winton, Alberta); and Lachlan Richardson (2018 – Gresford, New South Wales, Australia).

The bull riding action for 2025 PBR Canada Cup Series’ Okanagan Challenge, begins at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 17.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT