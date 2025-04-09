In early 2024, Peachland was awarded up to $420,236 through the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants (BCAT) Program to build Phase I of a new 2.8 km multi-modal trail between Peachland and Goat’s Peak. This project also received a $356,400 grant from the Government of Canada’s Active Transportation Fund.



On March 31, while construction of Phase I is underway, the Province announced an additional BCAT grant of up to $500,000 for Phase II of the multi-use trail.



“We are so pleased the Province sees how important this project is for our community, and also the Government of Canada, through these active transportation grants,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “This is a very special project because it not only connects the two communities of Peachland and West Kelowna with a safe, multi-use pedestrian and cycling pathway, but it is also a critical link in the multi-use path networks that are connecting the communities from the North Okanagan to the South Okanagan.”



The Westside Multi-Use Trail will begin just north of the intersection of Highway 97 and Buchanan Road in Peachland and end near the Seclusion Bay Road underpass under Highway 97 near the boundary of Peachland and West Kelowna. It is made up of short sections of protected off-street multi-use pathway adjacent to Highway 97, off street multi-use pathways and a stretch of neighbourhood bikeway along Drought Road.



The Peachland to Goat’s Peak Multi-Use Trail will tie into a 250km multi-purpose trail system that will span the Okanagan Valley. Three trail systems are close to connecting the communities from Sicamous in the North to Osoyoos in the south with the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, the Okanagan Rail Trail and The Trail of Okanagans. A fully connected trail system is expected to have a profound economic impact for the region and communities along the system and vault the trail system to one of international significance.



BC Active Transportation and infrastructure grants provide cost-sharing opportunities for the development of active transportation infrastructure for all ages and abilities, aligning with the provincial strategy for cleaner, more active transportation to reduce carbon pollution and improve the health and wellbeing of BC residents.



The District has already received funding through the federal Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities’ Active Transportation Fund of the Permanent Public Transit Program. This grant will support up 60% of the total eligible costs (up to $356,400). Both funding streams can be accessed concurrently for this project and the District of Peachland has included its portion of the project cost in the current budget. The District has committed to up to $500,000 to the project.



Construction of the new multi-use pathway is expected to be complete by the end of May 2025.