The survey will run from September 16 to October 20 and 1,000 randomly selected Peachlanders will receive an invitation in the mail to take the statistically accurate online survey.



ALL PEACHLANDERS are invited to get their copy of the 2024 Citizens Survey at Municipal Hall or the Peachland Community Centre. You can also download and print the survey from the District’s website, www.peachland.ca/citizenssurvey.



Please drop off or mail completed surveys by October 20 to either Peachland Municipal Hall (5806 Beach Avenue, Peachland, BC, V0H 1X7) or Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland, BC, V0H 1X6).



This survey is anonymous and takes about 20 minutes to complete. It builds on surveys conducted in 2016 and 2019 and gathers feedback from Peachland residents to understand their priorities for the allocation of District resources and budgets. The survey will seek input regarding Council’s strategic priorities and key issues for Peachland.



Find more information and past survey results at www.peachland.ca/citizenssurvey.



