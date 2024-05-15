Peachland’s 25th annual car show is this Sunday, May 19 in Peachland; motorists can expect delays moving through Peachland as a result of the popular event.

The Peachland Classic Car Show, organized by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce, will run from 11 am to 4 pm and is expected to have over 275 vehicles on display. The event runs rain or shine, with classic cars arranged along Beach Avenue from 1st Street to 6th Street. The event also features live music and great food. Classic Rock K96.3 FM Radio will broadcast live from Beach Avenue.

Beach Avenue will be closed from 1st Street to 6th Street and Waldo Way will be changed to one-way traffic, south to north. The Beach Avenue Boat Launch will also be closed for the event.

Parking is available along Clements Avenue or at the vacant lot next to Peachland Elementary School. A free shuttle from Peachland Village Mall to the show area will run between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There is also parking available at T Boat Launch/Doggy Beach and on Beach Avenue from 8th Street north and on surrounding streets. All Safe Traffic Control personnel and volunteers will be on site to help direct traffic. Please note, illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.

The Splash Pad in Heritage Park and local businesses will be open on the day.

Find event details at www.peachlandclassiccarshow.ca