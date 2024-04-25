Water Supply Workshop

Council was provided the opportunity to take a deep dive into Peachland’s water supply and its future resiliency in a workshop to discuss Peachland’s Water Supply Analysis Under Future Climate Assessment



The summary of the report’s findings are that Peachland’s Water Supply is reliable into the 2050s or 2060’s even with continued customary high-water usage, a sustained high-growth scenario and climate change effects.



The projection of periodic water service shortfalls is made with no restrictions on current use and no new water supply introduced. Council discussed the need for a focus on water conservation and the potential for increasing water restrictions or water rate changes to help preserve Peachland’s water resources.



SILGA Resolutions

Council discussed several resolutions to be considered at the Southern Interior Local Government Association’s annual convention, April 29 to May 3 to be held in Kamloops. Delegates are asked to prepare for resolution debates in advance of the votes at the convention. SILGA resolutions are submitted by member municipalities to consider. If supported, resolutions are forwarded to the Union of BC Municipalities for further debate.



REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING



Code of Conduct

Council gave first three readings to Peachland’s Council Code of Conduct Bylaw which defines the ethical standards and expectations for behaviour of Council members in their official capacity, ensures transparency and accountability and provides mechanisms for addressing conflicts. While existing legislation and policies outline general expectations for Council members’ conduct, a dedicated bylaw offers a comprehensive set of principles and guidelines tailored to the unique context of Peachland. The bylaw will return for consideration of approval at the next Council meeting, May 7.



May Council Meeting Changes

Council has amended its Council Meeting schedule for May 2024. Regular Council meetings will now be held on Tuesday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 21.



Privacy Management Program

With the increasing importance of data privacy in the digital age, Council approved the Privacy Management Program Policy PRO-194. The policy establishes comprehensive guidelines and practices to safeguard the personal information of residents, employees, and stakeholders. It outlines the principles, responsibilities, and procedures necessary to ensure the protection of privacy rights and compliance with relevant regulations.



Rise and Report – New Committee Appointment

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel rose and reported that Sheila Kerr has been appointed to Council’s Peachland Climate Sustainability/Resiliency Task Force. Council thanks Ethel Johnston for her service on the Task Force.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Meeting of Peachland Council is on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, beginning at 6 pm.