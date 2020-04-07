5601 Wild Goose Street – OCP and Zoning Amendments Council gave third readings to Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendment Bylaws for District-owned property at 5601 Wild Goose Street, a new road to be created as part of the development. It is named after Wild Goose Bill, the first known settler on the land which later became Peachland. The road will lead to the Peachland Child Care Centre adjacent to the Peachland Elementary School. The application proposes OCP amendment from Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential to Institutional and Zoning from RM4 Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density and R1 Low Density Residential to P2 Public/Institutional, which will allow the development of the Peachland Childcare Centre. A public hearing was held on the amendment bylaws on January 14, 2025. The application will now be scheduled for final adoption at an upcoming meeting once some conditions are satisfied.

4062 Beach Avenue Zoning Amendment

Council gave first three readings to a Zoning Amendment Bylaw to rezone 4062 Beach Avenue with some conditions. The proposed rezoning is from RM2 to CR3 to allow the construction of a six-unit multi-family residential development. The current zoning allows for four units. The applicant agreed to remove the requirement for commercial use at grade in the CR3 zone by restricting the principal uses to multiple unit residential and to limit heights.



Outdoor Pickleball Expansion at Lambly Park

Council directed staff to design and post a Request for Proposal for the construction of up to two pickleball courts at Lambly Park within the currently allocated project budget of $200,000 (earmarked from Peachland’s Growing Communities Fund grant received last year). Initially, the project was to include four courts with costs shared by the Peachland Pickleball Society. However, the Society was not able to fundraise or obtain a community gaming grant for the project. Council agreed to reduce the scope of the project from four to two courts.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, beginning at 10 am NOTE: Council agreed to adjust the typical start time of its regular Council Meeting to accommodate the attendance of students from Peachland Elementary School.

Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.