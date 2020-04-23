The area impacted is an 891m2 portion of Tailyour Lane adjacent to Highway 97 which forms part of the road right of way but does not function as a transportation corridor. The closure stems from Council’s discussion in 2023 on municipal revenue generation. With the road closed, the District can raise title for this area of land and add the newly created parcel to the municipal land inventory as a potential development site. Community water and sewer services are readily available to the area.



Wibit Waterpark

Council agreed to charge the owners of the Wibit Waterpark $3,951/year for its seasonal lease of a portion of the community’s waterfront and enter into an agreement for another five-year term.



Rise and Report – New Collective Agreement

After an in-camera meeting, Deputy Mayor Keith Thom rose and reported that Council had agreed to authorize the signing of the new 2024 to 2027 Collective Agreement between the District of Peachland and CUPE 608, the union representing the District of Peachland’s 39 full-time, part-time and casual employees. Details will be released upon official ratification of the new collective agreement by both parties.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live.




