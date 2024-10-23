Rise and Report – BCAT Grant Application
Mayor Van Minsel rose and reported that, at its In-Camera meeting on October 22, 2024, Peachland Council passed the following motion:
2025 Council Meeting Dates
Council approved its meeting dates for 2025 as follows:
New Childcare Centre in 2024 Budget
Council agreed to amend the 2024 budget to include the Childcare BC New Spaces grant funding and associated Childcare Centre project expenditures in the amount of $12,256,665. The funding will be used to design, construct and equip a fully operational childcare centre on District-owned property near Peachland Elementary School. The funding will be used to pay for professional design, engineering and construction of an all-new, fully functional 104-space accessible childcare centre with specialized equipment for children of all ages and needs. The project grant also includes a new dedicated playground, parking lot and landscaping, along with designing and constructing project-related off-site services and adjacent roadway/sidewalk improvements. A condition of the Provincial grant agreement was to partner with a highly experienced non-profit childcare provider. Okanagan Boys and Girls Club (BGC), a long-standing community partner delivering local programming for children and youth, has been identified as the proposed non-profit operator for the new District of Peachland Childcare Centre.
Notice of Motion – Lower Princeton Zoning Amendment
Council discussed a Motion put forward by Councillor Rick Ingram proposing new zoning specifically for the Lower Princeton area. On October 8, Councillor Ingram introduced a Notice of Motion to amend the Zoning Bylaw to add neighbourhood specific parameters to the RM4 zoning in the Lower Princeton neighbourhood with the following explanation:
The proposed draft amendment for the Zoning Bylaw is to add the following neighbourhood specific parameters for the RM4 zoning for the Lower Princeton neighbourhood:
Planning staff advised that this type of rezoning is typically considered during Official Community Plan reviews which the District will embark on in 2025. Peachland will be completing its Provincially mandated Housing Needs Assessment Report by the end of the year and will immediately begin its OCP review, also Provincially mandated but listed in Council’s Strategic Plan as well.
Council agreed to defer the motion until the District can receive more information on potential legal impacts from this proposed rezoning.
Next Council Meeting
The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.