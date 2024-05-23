Read the latest highlights from the meeting of the Peachland on May 21st.
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
UBCM Minister Meeting Requests
Every year at the Union of BC Municipalities’ convention, municipalities have an opportunity to meet with the Premier, cabinet ministers, and provincial government staff from ministries, agencies, commissions, and corporations to discuss important matters relevant to their communities. Council agreed to request meetings with the following ministries to discuss the indicated topics:
The 2024 UBCM convention will be held in Vancouver from September 16 to 20.
Strategic Priorities Update
Council was provided with an update on the progress made in achieving the objectives of its 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities. Council established five key focus areas in its Strategic Priorities: Fiscal Responsibility, Vibrant Downtown, Infrastructure Improvements, Good Governance and Increase Housing Choice. Projects were applied to these key focus areas to meet Council’s goals. Completed objectives include adding a formal communication and grant function at the District, contributions to municipal reserves as part of the 2024 Budget, the inaugural District-hosted Our Peachland Open House and new Council task forces and committees to address downtown revitalization, climate resiliency and accessibility. Many projects are ongoing and on track and Council will be provided an update at the end of the year on progress made.
Next Council Meeting
The next Regular Meeting of Peachland Council is on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live.