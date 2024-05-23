REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING



UBCM Minister Meeting Requests

Every year at the Union of BC Municipalities’ convention, municipalities have an opportunity to meet with the Premier, cabinet ministers, and provincial government staff from ministries, agencies, commissions, and corporations to discuss important matters relevant to their communities. Council agreed to request meetings with the following ministries to discuss the indicated topics:

Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Secondary energy line (redundancy) to Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Summerland Electric power grid Ministry of Municipal Affairs Infrastructure Grants - sewer, water follow-up on meeting. Update on Growing Community Fund allocation and projects Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation DRIS New Monaco project Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Trepanier/Hwy 97 Intersection and lights (Safety) New Monaco Project – update on access Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Fire smarting of homes Budget for prevention actions. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Protection of watershed Invasive mussels Ministry of Education and Childcare Childcare facility Ministry of Finance Fixed yearly municipal funding stream (ex. Growing Community Fund)

The 2024 UBCM convention will be held in Vancouver from September 16 to 20.



Strategic Priorities Update

Council was provided with an update on the progress made in achieving the objectives of its 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities. Council established five key focus areas in its Strategic Priorities: Fiscal Responsibility, Vibrant Downtown, Infrastructure Improvements, Good Governance and Increase Housing Choice. Projects were applied to these key focus areas to meet Council’s goals. Completed objectives include adding a formal communication and grant function at the District, contributions to municipal reserves as part of the 2024 Budget, the inaugural District-hosted Our Peachland Open House and new Council task forces and committees to address downtown revitalization, climate resiliency and accessibility. Many projects are ongoing and on track and Council will be provided an update at the end of the year on progress made.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Meeting of Peachland Council is on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, beginning at 6 pm.




