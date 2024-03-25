The Peachland Fire Department is hosting a Community Wildfire Preparedness Open House on Saturday, April 6 to share insight and expertise in managing wildfire threat on private property and preparing the community for an emergency.

Attendees can browse information booths and listen to a panel of experts discussing wildfire and emergency evacuation procedures. The panel will include speakers from Peachland Fire and Rescue, the Regional Emergency Program, Emergency Support Services, RCMP, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team and FireSmart Canada. There will be opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

Community Wildfire Preparedness Open House

Saturday, April 6, 2024

5 to 8 pm

Peachland Community Centre

4450 6th Street, Peachland