Four years ago, our Nation took this vital step to collectively honour the survivors of Canada’s residential school system and all its uncountable victims on this day each year.



I again promise to seek the truth and true reconciliation, and I believe that meaningful truth and reconciliation occurs in our everyday actions and in our everyday words.



When Peachland Council gathers, we recognize that we conduct business on the unceded, traditional territory of the Sylix/Okanagan people, the first residents of this area.



We are committed to respectful dialogue with our First Nation friends and neighbours and we are proud of the ongoing Council-to-Council meetings we have held this year with Westbank First Nation. We discuss issues of mutual concern openly, with an essential and eternal foundation of respect and friendship supporting our discussions.



Peachland consults with First Nations any time an issue is before us that should be considered with their knowledge and understanding, and we happily receive this feedback. WFN and Peachland joined as a delegation at this month’s UBCM conference to lobby for improved power security for our communities. I am happy to stand together in the spirit of reconciliation as we support each other in improving our neighbouring communities.



On behalf of Peachland Council and the residents of this community, I extend the deepest condolences to the survivors of this devastating time in our nation’s history and to their families who continue to suffer from its ramifications.



I encourage Peachlanders to take a moment on September 30 to make your own promises to seek meaningful truth and true reconciliation.



