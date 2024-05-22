Renovations at the Peachland Museum, soon to be the new location of Peachland’s Visitor Centre, have proven to be a bit more complicated than initially planned but the District of Peachland is seeing light at the end of the construction tunnel.

This project has been funded primarily through a Community Economic Resiliency Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant, specifically within the Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream – up to $600,000. District Council has also earmarked $167,000 to the budget to cover any overages that might be faced throughout construction. A big part of the renovation project, which began late in 2023, required the removal of hazardous materials like lead and asbestos from the 114-year-old historic building. This has been completed allowing renovations to get underway. The scaffolding Peachlanders have seen around the Museum is for the safety of work crews as they access the soffit and eaves to install new lighting. Critical structural reinforcement upgrades on the second floor and electrical upgrades are nominally complete and work has begun on the new HVAC system soon. Following that, concrete and landscaping works will begin. These renovations are structural in nature, intending to preserve the historical building and set it up for visits to see the museum as well as the new Visitor Centre.



The hazardous material assessment and removal took longer than expected, pushing the project back a few weeks. A heritage-style door and new 2nd floor exit stairs are expected to be delivered no sooner than mid-June. In the meantime, the Peachland Historical Society (PHS), which will operate Peachland’s Visitor Centre out of the new space this year, will be given access to the building soon to re-display their historical artifacts and complete some other minor works with a goal to have the museum and Visitor Centre ready for use later this summer.

Note, the renovation project does not include painting the exterior of the Museum. Lead paint is the primary covering on the exterior and removal and replacement, is cost prohibitive at this time. A budget item for repainting or siding replacement will be requested in the 2025 Capital Budget.

The large metal container across the street from the Museum is holding many artifacts that needed to be removed from the museum to facilitate the construction. Once the work is nominally complete and PHS is able to reinstall displays, the container will be removed.

The Visitor Centre is expected to open for business at the end of June.



