The District’s Request for Proposals invites potential licensees to submit proposals for a one-year term beginning May 2025 through to April 2026. Interested parties can access the full proposal and supporting documents by visiting https://interiorpurchasing.bidsandtenders.ca/Module/Tenders/en to create a free account.



Proposals will be accepted until Thursday, March 27, 2025. The concession area includes a large freezer, three sinks, two deep fryers, a flat top griddle and a grill.



Swim Bay is located adjacent to 6th Street on Beach Avenue. The park extends from the Peachland Marina to the T-dock with its rope swing and zip line. Swim Bay’s facilities include a men’s and women’s washroom, a picnic area, a designated dog zone (no dogs allowed in the water) and is fully wheelchair accessible. It is across the street from the Peachland Community Centre and Peachland’s Historic Schoolhouse.



The park is the only lifeguarded beach on Okanagan Lake, with guards on duty 7 days a week during the summer months. Swimming lessons and aquatic programs are also offered in the park.