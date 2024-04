The District of Peachland has been made aware of fraudulent emails being sent from a District email address.

The District of Peachland has been made aware of fraudulent emails being sent from a District email address. The District urges people to be cautious of phishing scam emails; they are attempts to steal personal information from you by using emails that appear to be from trusted sources.



Watch for:

Urgent or threatening language

Misspellings and grammatical errors

Unsolicited links and attachments

Requests for personal information

Discrepancies in email addresses and domain names

Delete any suspicious emails.