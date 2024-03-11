Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy spring break, with more than 125,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport over the two-week period.

To reduce travel-related stress, arriving and departing passengers are advised to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport.

YLW expects increased and steady traffic flow from March 15 to April 1, with Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays as the busiest days. To help make travel as easy as possible, travelerts should consider the travel tips below:

Go online: Passengers are encouraged to check-in, pay fees, validate passport information where required and retrieve boarding passes online from home to help speed up the experience at the airport. Prior to leaving for the airport, you can also check your flight status online with your airline.

Consider alternate transportation to YLW: Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling should consider alternative transportation to the airport, such as taxi, ride share, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off. Passengers can also book parking in advance using valet parking services .

Picking up airport passengers at YLW? Parking is free in the Cell Phone Waiting Area located beside Airport Plaza.

Arrive at the airport early: Check-in and drop off baggage at least two hours prior to your domestic flight departure time and three hours before any international flights.

Know what can be brought through security screening: Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in carry-on and checked baggage. Check with your airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees.



For more spring break travel tips, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/traveltips.