One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Lake Country.

RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 97 between the Pelmewash Parkway and Wall Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 2.

The driver remained on-scene while the pedestrian was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed for an investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area is being asked to come forward.