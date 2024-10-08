October is pedestrian safety month and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists that keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility.

Nearly half of all pedestrian involved collisions in British Columbia occur between October and January with weather, darkness, and distractions being the leading causes.

With the fall season bringing shorter days and darker mornings, it’s important to be extra cautious out on the roads, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The change in season brings with it an increased risk of pedestrian and cyclist involved collisions. More often, these collisions occur at intersections when drivers are turning, pedestrians are jaywalking, or road users are wearing dark clothing or not paying attention. We’re hoping this reminder will help prevent someone from becoming seriously injured or even killed.