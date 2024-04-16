With the weather warming up and more people using the local trails and pathways, the City of Penticton is reminding residents to share the paths, slow down and be mindful of others.

Many of the citywide trails, including the promenades along Skaha and Okanagan lakes, the KVR trail and other park paths, are designated as multi-use pathways and may be used by anyone walking, riding or rolling.

When using these paths on a bicycle, skateboard or scooter, reduce your speed and take extra care around pedestrians. Use a bell, horn or your voice to announce your presence before passing. Anyone walking is also reminded to be aware of their surroundings and share the space .

For a local trail map, plus information about active transportation in Penticton, visit penticton.ca/active.