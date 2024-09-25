B.C.’s amateur wildlife photographers answered the call for photos of the province’s beautiful wildlife in a big way for the BC SPCA’s 16 th annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

“With more than 500 photos submitted, choosing the top picks was a challenge for the contest judges,” says Andrea Wallace, BC SPCA’s manager, wild animal welfare. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos of B.C.’s diverse wildlife and helping to raise $8,426 to help BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation C entre care for injured and orphaned wild animals.”

Participants competed in two categories: ‘Backyard Habitats’ highlighting our special relationship with wild animals in our backyards and ‘Wild Settings’ featuring photos of animals in their natural habitats.

The winners are:

Backyard Habitats

1st – Bruce Turnbull (Penticton) - Northern flicker

2nd – Lesley Carere (North Saanich) – Rufous hummingbird



3rd – Rosalind LeBlanc (Vancouver) – Mallard duck



“I am thrilled to have my photograph of a Northern flicker feeding their young selected as the winner of the Backyard Habitats category,” says Bruce Turnbull. “Wildlife photography is a passion of mine, as is studying the wildlife I photograph and learning about the challenges they face. Supporting organizations like the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) who protect and help our wildlife is very important to me and I am glad my photo helped to raise much needed funds for the organization.”

Wild Settings

1st – Janine Brooke (North Vancouver) – Coyote

2nd – Ashley Giovannini (Kelowna) – Grizzly bear

3rd – Sebastien Nadeau (Squamish) – Pygmy owl

“We are very lucky to have so much wildlife in metro Vancouver,” says Janine Brooke. “I'm very excited to have my photograph of the coyote chosen as the winner of the Wild Settings category. This coyote was hunting in the marshes - it is one of my favourite subjects to photograph. By sharing my photos, I hope to introduce the viewer to a world we so often overlook in our busy lives and spark an interest in the wildlife around us.”

People’s Choice Award

Sam Gorick (Mill Bay) – Raccoon

The 12 photos that received the most votes along with the top three winners in each category will be featured in a limited-edition Wildlife-in-Focus pack of greeting cards. The top three winners in each category will also be featured on a limited-edition tote bag. The perfect gifts for any wild animal lover! These products will be available later this year and can be purchased through the BC SPCA’s online store.

Visit spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus to view the winning photos, those that received honourable mentions and the rest of the incredible photos captured by amateur photographers across B.C.