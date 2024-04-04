The City’s Public Works department will begin filling both City agricultural irrigation systems from April 15-19, 2024. This includes the Penticton Creek Irrigation System (Naramata Road Area) and Ellis Creek Irrigation System (Valleyview Road Area).

These dates are dependent on the weather conditions and may be subject to change. Agricultural users and others with connections from these systems should take whatever precautions necessary if private systems are not to be filled and pressurized at this time.

The City of Penticton is in the process of making upgrades to the irrigation system service connections. System users with a new blue irrigation service connection similar to the one shown below will find the system loaded to the point of the gate valve on the homeowner side of connection (indicated by the arrow).

Once the City system is loaded and you require water, simply turn on gate valve and load the private system. As new pressure reducing valves were installed with the new service connections, there may be some required adjustments. Please contact Public Works Department at 250-490-2500 to arrange for a technician to adjust the pressure.

If you would like to be added to the Penticton irrigation users contact list, please email your name, address, phone number and email address to publicworks@penticton.ca.