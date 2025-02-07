Local businesses from across all economic sectors and all sizes are invited to participate in the City’s business climate questionnaire.

Feedback will be used to help identify key initiatives that will be incorporated into the City’s overall economic development strategy.

“We want to hear from local businesses to learn about what’s working well and whether the City can help address barriers related to maintaining or expanding business,” says Blake Laven, general manager of development services. “Economic development is the heart of any city and so we are asking the business community what they need to ensure a healthy economic outlook now and for the future.”

The survey also specifically includes questions about how tariffs and counter tariffs may impact local business. At the Regular meeting of March 7, Council directed staff to include tariff related questions in the feedback form, as well as gave direction to revive the Love Local program to support local business through these uncertain economic times.

The last Business Climate survey was conducted in 2018.

The questionnaire is available on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and will be accepting feedback through to Thursday, April 17, 2025.