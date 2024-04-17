It’s construction season in Penticton, with roadwork continuing in the coming months along sections of Skaha Lake Road, Main Street, South Main Street and Kinney Avenue.

Given that this area is within a major shopping hub, the City is reminding residents that access to all the businesses will be available at all times. Anyone passing through the area should watch for signage and follow any detours to access their favourite shops.

While construction on the Point Intersection group of projects is currently located on Skaha Lake Road near Galt Avenue, the focus will shift in the coming weeks toward Kinney Avenue, South Main Street and a southern section of Main Street.

Watch for traffic changes in the next two weeks throughout the area. The City will post signs on-site alerting to any potential detours, with public announcements issued in advance, as well as updates on social media and the project webpage at penticton.ca/point-intersection. To receive news updates from the City, sign up for alerts at penticton.ca/updates.

Be aware that work will take place during typical workday hours, with roads reopening evenings and weekends.