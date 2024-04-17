A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council

More Housing moving forward Council gave approval to a variety of projects that will increase the housing stock available in Penticton.

· A low-rise apartment at 468 Wade Avenue West with three-units received third reading.

· Approval was given for construction of two side-by-side duplexes at 43 Okanagan Avenue West with four units and,

· construction of two triplexes at 756 Government Street with six units.

After holding a public hearing, OCP and Zoning Amendments were adopted that would allow for a mixed-use, three-storey building with commercial space on the first storey, and two dwelling units each on the second and third storeys (four dwelling units in total) at 76 Duncan Avenue East and allow for a future mixed-use development at 1402 Main Street.

Winter sheltering seen as success 100 More Homes is calling this year’s operation of the Emergency Winter Shelter success and is looking to start work on a plan for next year that would build on the newly established partnerships.

Co-chair Linda Sankey told Council the shelter had 55 unique individuals per month, the shelter was activated 67 per cent of the time and that 85 per cent of the nights open it operated at capacity (40 beds).

Tax rates established Council gave first, second and third reading to the tax rate bylaw that will see an increase of 5.31 per cent.

This equates to an average annual increase of $106 dollars for residential properties and $414 dollars for commercial properties.

Finance and administration director Angela Campbell also noted in comparison to other Okanagan communities that Penticton remains competitive, with only one community having a lower total residential taxes and charges number.

A change in provincial legislation means that Penticton property taxes will now be line in with other municipalities. The due date is July 2.

Jubilee Pavilion license to PRAC The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will review a proposal to sign a three-year renewal licence for use of the Jubilee Pavilion on Lakeshore Drive.

The agreement would see Travel Penticton and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce continue to use the building.

Air Quality index measuring A new air monitoring station at McNicoll Park is going to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The station would be built and operated by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and provide real-time air quality health data. It is designed to help residents make informed choices by limiting exposure and adjusting activity levels during periods of increased air pollution.

Council to get info on possible PTCC hotel, support for youth climate corp Following a motion from Councillor Gilbert, Council has agreed to have a look at what would be required to add a hotel to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre as part of the North Gateway Strategy.

Councillor Gilbert also asked Council to consider expressing support for Youth Climate Corps, both at the federal and provincial levels, which was supported.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, click here.