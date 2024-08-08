A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Bylaw expands hours

Bylaw Services is now fully staffed and is expanding its hours of operations.

As of August 6th, Bylaw Services are available to respond to calls from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Plan for hotel referendum in 2026

Council approved the spending of $75,000 for initial design work for a hotel at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the holding of a referendum also known as Assent Voting in conjunction with the 2026 municipal election.

Earlier this year, Council asked for staff to report on the possibility of adding a hotel to the PTCC.

Blake Laven, the City’s director of development services, noted the North Gateway Plan supports the potential of adding a new hotel but that a covenant from when the land was given to the municipality would require assent voting for such a use.

Council directed staff to engage a design professional with specialty in hotel design to determine options for a hotel on the site; conduct a public engagement program to inform the public about the potential for a hotel attached to the PTCC with information about the necessary referendum to proceed with such a use.

Work on North Gateway continues

Council also received a report on the “North Gateway Central District Future Development Options” that would see the continuation of development in the area.

Council directed staff to continue to advance the following projects within the North Gateway, as one of the City’s primary growth areas:

· Alberni St/Eckhardt Ave and Comox St/Eckhardt Ave intersection upgrades;

· Arena feasibility study;

· Opportunity for a new hotel connected to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre;

· Social (workforce) housing development at Eckhardt and Comox.

Steps towards more housing in Penticton

Council gave a variety of approvals to move a number of housing projects along.

Approval for a development permit was given for a six-storey, 75 unit apartment building at 372 Martin Street.

A change in zoning was approved for 2210 Main Street that will allow for ground floor residential units and additional height that will allow for further applications of new rental apartment buildings.

And Council gave second and third readings to a bylaw that would see a change in the Official Community Plan from high density residential to tourist commercial and a zoning amendment with site specific provisions allowing for long term residential in support of a 300-plus development at the El Rancho Motel site.

New appointment to RDOS and Library boardsCouncil appointed Isaac Gilbert as a director to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and appointed Ryan Graham to the Penticton Library Board.

City will look at new grant procedure

Staff have been directed to draft a framework agreement with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to take over the administration of the City’s municipal and special events grant program.

Staff will bring a draft agreement back to Council for approval. For more on the proposal, click here

Moog Hospice House gets new licence-to-use

Council has approved a five-year renewal with Interior Health for the use of a portion of City land used by Moog & Friends Hospice House.

The Moog & Friends Hospice House is dedicated to the care of terminally ill patients, their family and support persons. It has 12 single-bed rooms, which all look out onto a tranquil garden area on the south side of the single-storey building. The hospice house borders the Ellis Creek Walkway, and a portion of the hospice house gardens are located on City land. The use of the City land has been under a License to Use Agreement for a $1.00 nominal rate since 2004.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, click here. For a full video of the Council meeting, click here.