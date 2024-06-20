A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Roof repairs get green light

Council approved a plan that will see a new roof put on the Sportsplex, extending the life of the facility for at least another 15 years.

Staff was recommending an option that also included the installation of insulation, along with the new roof, which was unanimously accepted.

More on the project, can be found here

Planning for Winter Shelter

Council gave approval for staff to work with BC Housing and 100 More Homes on a Temporary Winter Shelter plan for 2024-25 winter season.

Under the proposed option, which will still require Council approval, a temporary winter shelter will operate from November to April and would provide service 24/7 during that period.

In the report, staff noted that the “demand and frequency of shelter activation based on Interior Health weather guidelines, lack of an Emergency Winter Response operator and the recommendations of 100 More Homes Penticton” this model would be the most effective for the 2024-25 season.

Staff will now work with BC Housing to find an appropriate location for the temporary winter shelter to bring options back for Council’s consideration, including a safety plan.

Annual Report highlights successes of 2023

The Annual Report, which was received by Council, notes steps forward in public safety, the work of the OCP-Housing Task Force, the City’s first Social Development Framework and new events as highlights of the past year.

The report can be found here.

Looking at future of SS Naramata

Staff have been instructed to explore the options and costs associated with decommissioning and disposal of the SS Naramata vessel and provide the findings to Council at a future meeting.

As well, staff have been tasked to conduct strategic planning with stakeholders for future planning of the assets located at SS Sicamous Park.

Staff had proposed spending $45,000 on a study to fund the preliminary investigatory work to determine restoration costs for the SS Naramata, which are estimated to cost between $1 million to $3 million.

Steps towards more housing

Council gave final approval to the Zoning Bylaw – which are result of extensive public consultations – and also approved three parcels of City-owned being part of the City’s upcoming Social Housing Plan, with a focus on workforce, seniors, and youth housing.

Committee to review Hospice agreement

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will review a five (5) year License to Use Agreement, with Interior Health Authority, for the use of a portion of the Ellis Creek Walkway located at 1701 Government Street, the site of the Moog and Friends Hospice.

Staff note the Moog & Friends Hospice House is dedicated to the care of terminally ill patients, their family and support persons. In consideration of this valuable service to the community, staff are supportive of this LTU arrangement continuing.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, click here. For a full video of the Council meeting, click here.