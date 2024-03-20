Six groups move forward in Connected Community Capital Program Council gave approval for six projects to enter phase two of the more than $700,000 Connected Community Capital Program.

Projects selected to proceed are:

· Activate Penticton Society

· Penticton & District Community Arts Council

· Penticton Lawn Bowling Club (revised project scope)

· Penticton Pickleball Club

· Penticton Safety Village Society (revised project scope)

· South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (revised project scope)

The Connected Community Capital Program is part of the $7.1 million grant received from the province through the Growing Communities Fund. Council voted to set aside 10 per cent of the grant to allow groups to apply for funding of capital projects on City-owned properties.

Phase 2 will consist of a four-month application window to allow the short-listed groups sufficient time to work with City staff to properly scope the work, estimate and verify costs, and have project designs prepared.

New housing project approved Council gave the green light for an eight-unit condo project on Ellis Street proceed.

The applicant is proposing to construct a six-storey mixed-use building with eight residential dwelling units in total on the upper five floors and commercial space on the first floor at 457 Ellis Street.

RFPs going out for beach concessions, renewal for beach vending Request for Proposals will go out seeking an operator for a three to five years for the main Skaha concession and for the Sudbury concession as well.

Council approved the RFP process going ahead on the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

As well, Council approved the renewal of the beach vending program for three years.

Penalties for Code of Conduct finalized The penalties for violations of the recently approved Code of Conduct for council members were finalized.

The Code of Conduct model outlines expected responsible conduct of elected officials, complaint handling and consequences for breaching the policy.

The amendments to the remuneration and expense bylaw details provisions for financial penalties of breaches.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items