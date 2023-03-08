Council has decided which leash-optional spaces will continue, which will not, and one that needs further investigation.

The designated leash-optional spaces are:

· Skaha Park Main – 2661 Parkview Street

· Skaha Park East – 3895 Lakeside Road

· Water Treatment Plant Entrance – 1900 Penticton Avenue

Okanagan Lake Park was not included as a permanent leash-optional space due to concerns related to conflicts with events and wear on turf. Council supported staff’s recommendation to instead expand the existing fenced dog park at this location by 30m.

Whether or not Riverside Park continues as leash-optional remains to be determined. Council has asked staff to report back with options and estimated costs to add partial fencing to the area to delineate both the paved path and dirt path on either side. In the meantime, the area remains a leash-optional space until the decision is made, expected early this spring.

Project to ensure water gets to taps

Council took the final step in the borrowing process to replace a critical piece of infrastructure and construction will begin shortly.

Approval to borrow $5.1 million from the Municipal Finance Authority for the Penticton Avenue Pressure Reducing Valve project was given.

The project includes installing a new PRV inside an existing building located within the Duncan Avenue Reservoir, as well as 1,300 metres of related pipe work. Treated water from the Water Treatment Plant will feed into this PRV before being distributed to the majority of the community.

Pilot Affordable Housing Project extended

Council agreed to extend the Affordable Housing Pilot Funding program until February 2026.

The program offers financial support and early partnership with non-profit housing providers at an early stage of affordable housing developments. The intent is to support the pre-development work required for capital funding applications, including architectural design, appraisals, technical reviews, and legal work.

The City received three applications over the initial one-year pilot, with one approved and two pending. One application was for $20,300 to support pre-development work by a non-profit to acquire a rental apartment building with assistance from the Provincial Rental Protection Fund. That application was approved and completed, helping to secure an existing 14-units of affordable housing for the long-term, moving the units from market rates to a not-for profit model.

A second application was received for pre-development work related to the City-owned BC Builds opportunity on Eckhardt Ave W. A third application was received for pre-development support to construct an apartment on City-owned land at 10 Galt Avenue (former Shielings Motel).

Safety Village gets 10-year agreement

Council agreed to a new licence to use agreement with the Safety Village Society, which will run for 10 years.

In total, over 4,000 children come through the gates each season. Each year they welcome about 70 elementary school classes, serve 13 local schools and 10 neighbouring community schools, and many childcare facilities, totalling approximately 1500 students into the facility where they can hop on a bike.

Staff also note they have been working with the Society to move the park from limited public access, only open during programming and events, to enhancing public access to the park when scheduled programing by the Society is not occurring.

The Society will continue to oversee all of the bookings and host special events in this park, with the park remaining open and accessible to the public at all other times.



Five-year financial plan updated

Council gave three readings to an amended 2024-2028 financial plan.

Changes included a $1 million increase in General Fund operating expenses, $16.7 million increase in capital expenditures, an increase in transfers from Reserves of $16.7 million and an overall revenue increase of $907,000.



Proclamations declared

Grade 7 students from KVR Middle School presented to Council on Real Acts of Caring, which they noted was “when you do something kind for someone else without expecting anything else in return.” Following the presentation, Council declared February 9 to 15 as Real Acts of Caring Week in the City of Penticton.

Peach City Radio provided Council with an update on the community station and the planned doubling of studio capacity. The station – CFUZ – is celebrating it OnAirversary on February 8. Council declared February 2 to 8 as Penticton Community Radio Week.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings.