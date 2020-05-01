The Penticton Farmers’ Market is set to launch its highly anticipated 2025 season, with two indoor Spring Markets at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30am to 3pm, on Saturday April 5 th and 12 th .

As Canada faces increasing economic and trade pressures from the U.S. administration, buying local has never been more crucial. The Penticton Farmers’ Market provides a direct link between consumers and hardworking local farmers, producers and craftspeople, ensuring that more money stays in the Canadian economy while promoting food security and sustainability.

“Now more than ever, shopping at the Penticton Farmers’ Market is an act of resilience,” says Philip Solman, AssistantMarket Manager. “By supporting local farmers and businesses, shoppers are not only getting the best produce and highest quality artisanal goods, but they’re also strengthening our local economy and protecting Canadian food sovereignty.”

Visitors to the indoor Spring Markets can expect to find local eggs and beef, dried fruits, juices and other items made from locally grown produce, plus honey, mushrooms, sourdough breads, lots of baked treats, local cider, spirits and teas, and much more. All happening in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2025.

Anyone visiting the Spring Markets can enter a free draw to win a goodie bag of items from the vendors.

For more information, visit pentictonfarmersmarket.org or follow the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Facebook or Instagram.