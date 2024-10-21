The Penticton Indian Band has completed the election process for the position of Chief. The polls closed at 8:00pm and the vote count was carried out for three candidates vying for the next four-year term (2024-2028).

This election had the most voter turn out in the history of elections for the Penticton Indian Band

The election results were as follows:

Greg Gabriel - 147

Joseph Pierre - 105

Timmothy Lezard - 110

Spoiled Ballots - 8

Total Votes = 370

Successful Incumbent Chief Greg Gabriel was re-elected and will continue his duties immediately and will be present for the next regularly scheduled Chief and Council meeting on October 22, 2024. The election process is not complete yet, as there are nominations for eight (8) position for a new term for council, next Wednesday, October 23, 2024 and elections taking place on December 7, 2024. Once the Council elections are complete, there will be a ceremony conducted to welcome the new leadership.