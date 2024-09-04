The Penticton Indian Band, syilx Nation — a Title and Rights holder responsible for the decision-making of all lands, waters and resources within the unceded territory of the syilx Nation and the Penticton Indian Band Area of Responsibility, has reaffirmed its rejection for the proposed aggregate mine at 27410 Garnet Valley Road.

The proposed development is located within the Penticton Indian Band Commonage Claim and within the vicinity of nʔamtiw̓s an important and sacred place for the syilx people. The syilx people have used, inhabited and occupied the Garnet Valley area for hundreds of generations.

“The proposed development and its operation will have a significant impact on syilx Title, Rights interests and economy” says Greg Gabriel, Chief of the Penticton Indian Band. “Our syilx Elders strongly advise that this area is an important place for Food, Social and Ceremonial activities and the valley is a well-known and important place for ungulates and other important wildlife”

PIB’s Natural Resource Department Director James Pepper advises that “There is substantial overlap with Critical habitat for Species at risk we have been working with the Provincial government’s ecosystems branch and others to restore and enhance habitat within the Garnet Valley, the proposed operation is counter to this objective”

“On behalf of the Penticton Indian Band and further to our letter sent on January 11 of this year, we advise that we do not approve and are opposed to this development and its associated activities” stated Chief Gabriel. “We are interested in working with the District of Summerland and local like-minded groups to ensure for the protection of PIB interests in this area”