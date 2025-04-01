The City of Penticton is making positive strides in its goal to encourage active transportation to and from schools.

This year, the City will wrap up ‘Safe Routes to School’ studies at Columbia Elementary and Skaha Elementary (due to open in September), reaching its target of assessing two schools each year. Plans have also been completed for Uplands and Carmi Elementary. Next, the City will work with the staff and school communities to study Wiltse and Queens Park Elementary schools.

“We have been working closely with the school staff, district and school communities to pinpoint any challenges students may face that may deter them from walking or rolling to school,” says Kristen Dixon, deputy city manager and general manager of infrastructure. “With the feedback we receive, it provides a broader picture for both the schools and the City’s engineering department to help build out new infrastructure or services that will create a safer environment for kids to travel to and from school.”

Some new initiatives that may be implemented as a result of the studies include adding sidewalks or cycling facilities, improving crosswalks, installing traffic calming, addition of ‘Kiss & Go’ zones, which is a designated drop-off area that keeps the flow of vehicles moving or encouraging active transportation concepts such as a ‘Drive to Five’ or walking/riding school bus.

To date, the City has implemented a number of changes to improve safety measures around schools, including adding new crosswalks, sidewalks and speedbumps, as well as creating a blanket speed limit reduction to 30 km/h at all times in all school and playground zones. This change reflects the importance of school facilities as key community amenities used beyond regular school hours.

To support this change, the City launched an education program ahead of the return to school in September in collaboration with RCMP, Bylaw Services, the Fire Department and the School District 67. This campaign promoted school zone safety, including the 24/7 speed zones and the new Kiss & Go zones.

The City also has a dedicated webpage, at penticton.ca/safe-routes, which provides updates on the projects underway, as well as additional resource information.



Looking ahead, the City has a number of transportation improvement projects in the works that support these plans, including enhancements planned for Eckhardt Avenue and Manitoba Street, as well as along the Green Avenue corridor, to list a few.

This work aligns with goals identified in the City’s Transportation Master Plan and Official Community Plan, which seek to create a safe transportation system that supports all ages, abilities and modes of transportation. It’s also an important step to achieve the targets set within the Community Climate Action Plan, which strives to reduce vehicle emissions.

For more information, please visit penticton.ca/safe-routes.