Penticton has been recognized as one of Canada’s most livable cities, according to latest rankings by The Globe and Mail .

Penticton ranked as the ninth most livable city in Canada, plus the No. 1 most livable city for young professionals and No. 1 for midlife transitions. In addition, Penticton ranked the third most livable city for newcomers, fifth for retirement and seventh for raising kids.

“We’re proud to see Penticton climb the charts in this national ranking, not to mention claiming the #1 position as the best city in Canada for young professionals,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Penticton has long been known as a great place to retire, and now it’s wonderful to see our community recognized as a top destination for young professionals. All the work we’ve been doing to attract and welcome skilled workers and business leaders is paying off, and it’s exciting to see Penticton celebrated among the country’s top cities.”

The 2024 Canada’s Most Livable Cities report evaluated 448 communities across the country, spanning 10 categories including transportation, amenities and housing.

“Penticton is a fantastic place to live for people of all ages and backgrounds,” says Blake Laven, Director of Development Services. “The city’s vibrancy is on the rise, driven by new housing options for every income level, a burgeoning culinary, winery and craft brewery scene, a robust job market, strong entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding natural amenities.”

The City of Penticton won a BC Economic Development Award last year for its ‘Welcome Home’ campaign and its overarching 'Start Here Penticton' brand. The Marketing Innovation award recognized the city’s efforts in showcasing the community as a welcoming place for working professionals.

To learn more about living and working in Penticton, or if you’re considering a move to the community, visit StartHerePenticton.com. If you're new to Penticton, visit penticton.ca/welcome-home.