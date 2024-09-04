As the new school year begins, the Penticton RCMP is issuing a strong warning to parents and students about the dangers of attending unsanctioned pre-graduation parties. These gatherings, often organized informally through social media and word of mouth, pose significant risks to the safety and well-being of those involved.

Police have become aware of several planned parties that are not sanctioned by schools or other responsible organizations. These events, which typically involve large numbers of students, often take place in unsupervised locations such as private homes, parks, or remote areas. The lack of adult supervision, combined with the potential for alcohol and drug use, significantly increases the risk of accidents, injuries, and other dangerous situations.

We want to ensure that students start the school year off safely, says Cst. Kelly Brett. These unsanctioned parties may seem like harmless fun, but they can quickly turn into dangerous situations. We urge parents to be aware of their children’s activities and to talk to them about the risks associated with attending such events.

The Penticton RCMP is working closely with School District 67 and community organizations to monitor any potential gatherings and will take necessary actions to ensure public safety. Officers will be conducting increased patrols in areas where these parties are likely to occur and will enforce laws related to underage drinking, illegal drug use, and noise disturbances.

Parents are encouraged to have open conversations with their children about making responsible choices and to set clear expectations about attending parties. Students should understand the legal and safety consequences of participating in these unsanctioned events.

The Penticton RCMP remains committed to keeping the community safe and will continue to collaborate with school officials and parents to ensure that the start of the school year is a positive and secure experience for all students.

For more information or to report concerns about potential unsanctioned gatherings, please contact the the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.