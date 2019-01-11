On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Penticton RCMP, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 1000 block of Government Street.

The man was the subject of outstanding warrants.

Due to the high-risk posed by this individual, the SED ERT were called to assist.

After attempts were made to have the suspect exit were unsuccessful, SED ERT utilized various tactics to safely arrest him.

The suspect was arrested without incident, with no risk posed to the public.

He is current in custody awaiting a court appearance.

As the file remains an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time.