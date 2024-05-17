The City of Penticton, BC is one of 50 of municipalities and 5 provinces across the country to take a stance against skin cancer this summer by proclaiming May 'Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month' to bring greater awareness to this dangerous, and largely preventable, disease.

See the full list of locations here: https://saveyourskin.ca/proclamations/.

“As the temperatures rise, we often think about ways to stay cool and that’s important. Just as vital, though, is making sure you’re protecting your skin by having the right sunscreen and applying it,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We’re grateful for the educational work of Save Your Skin and thankful for the free sunscreen dispensers they have put out at hot spots around the community.”

On May 21st, Save Your Skin Foundation Founder and Stage IV Melanoma Survivor Kathleen Barnard will address the Mayor and Council on the importance of sun safety, sharing her experience with melanoma skin cancer.

Sunscreen Dispensers

Penticton has also been a champion of the Foundation’s free, public sunscreen dispenser initiative to fight skin cancer by making sunscreen more accessible. Sunscreen dispensers in Penticton will be available for public use at the following locations:

● Tourism Penticton

● Penticton Chamber of Commerce

● Barefoot Beach Resort

● Skaha Meadows Golf Course

● Penticton Speedway

The dispensers are automatic and touchless, and provide free, Health Canada approved SPF 30 sunscreen for anyone who needs it. The sunscreen is zinc oxide based, free from chemical sunscreen filters, common allergens and toxic ingredients including oxybenzone, avobenzone, retinyl palminate, PEG, parfume, and sodium lauryl sulphate.

“Studies show that young people still aren’t taking sun safety seriously despite incidence rates rising every year,” says Kathy Barnard, stage 4 melanoma survivor and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation. “Skin cancer can be deadly, but it is also highly preventable.”

Sun Safety Tips

Applying sunscreen is part of an overall sun-safe way to enjoy the outdoors. First, limit your time in the direct sunlight, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., seek shade, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants and a wide-brimmed hat. Use sunscreen, specifically one labeled broad-spectrum, SPF 30, protectthe lips with lip sunscreen or zinc oxide. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming.

In 2022, over 80,000 Canadians were diagnosed with skin cancer. 8,700 of these were new melanoma cases. Over 1,300 lost their lives to melanoma. Despite these figures, Canadians are spending more time in the sun without taking recommended precautions.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please

visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.