The City of Penticton is conducting a Public Safety Questionnaire to better understand concerns, experiences, and ideas for improving safety in your neighbourhoods. This short survey debuted at the Council-hosted Open House on October 29 and is now open to all residents.

Why Your Input is Important:

· Help shape local safety initiatives: Your feedback is invaluable in helping us build a safer, more resilient Penticton for everyone.

· Make a difference: By sharing your thoughts, you can help ensure that future safety programs meet the unique needs of our community.

· Confidential & easy to complete: The survey is completely anonymous, and it will take just a few minutes of your time.

How to Participate:

· Online: Visit shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/public-safety-feedback to complete the questionnaire from the comfort of your home.

· In-Person: For those who prefer a paper copy, surveys are available at City Hall

· Deadline: Please submit your responses by Friday, November 29.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the survey, please contact Corporate Communications at communications@penticton.ca.