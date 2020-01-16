On December 22, 2024, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Penticton RCMP were called to a restaurant in the 2400 block of Skaha Lake Road, for an alleged assault.

The investigation revealed that a 28-year-old man had been assaulted, resulting in serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has since been identified and arrested. The suspect was released on a police undertaking with conditions.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with the RCMP having recommended criminal charges to the BC Prosecution Service.

Should anyone have information about this incident, they’re asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, (250) 492-4300.